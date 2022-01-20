Missing Maine Snowmobiler Found in Baxter State Park

It's one of the biggest recreational activities in Maine- snowmobiling. Not only is it one of the most popular things for Mainers to do in the winter, people travel from states away with their sleds to bite off a piece of the epic Maine ITS trail system.

One of the most popular places in Maine to ride is the massive forest that encompasses Baxter State Park. That's where wardens say they just found a Maine man who had been missing on his snowmobile.

According to WABI TV 5, Garret Foss, 26 of Carmel, was reported missing on Tuesday at about 8:30 in the evening. Apparently he had run out of gas on his sled while riding in the area of Daicey Pond inside Baxter State Park. Temperatures Tuesday night reached subzero levels in the region.

Wardens found his sled unattended on Wednesday morning at about 9 AM. After finding the sled, they found Foss about 3/4 of a mile away. Officials say Foss was barely conscious and was experiencing 'severe frostbite' when they found him, WABI reports.

Foss was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

