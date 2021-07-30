Miley Cyrus Covers Temple of the Dog, Billy Idol + Pixies at 2021 Lollapalooza

The 2021 edition of Lollapalooza is officially underway with Miley Cyrus delivering a wide-ranging set appealing to the diverse audience attending the annual Chicago-located event. With Miley leaning into her rock roots of late, she incorporated a handful of rock covers that saw her performing songs from Temple of the Dog, Billy Idol and Pixies among others.

The Pixies nod came early in the set, with Cyrus opening with "We Can't Stop" that adeptly transitioned into the familiar strains of the Pixies haunting "Where Is My Mind?" before wrapping up.

She also called out her Plastic Hearts album collaborator Billy Idol early on in the set, with Idol turning up to help out on "Night Crawling" before the pair then covered one of Idol's songs "White Wedding."

But arguably the biggest rock nod of the night came late in the evening with Cyrus breaking out Temple of the Dog's "Say Hello 2 Heaven," a track she had previously covered at the Chris Cornell tribute concert a few years back. That was soon followed by her performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U," performing the Sinead O'Connor arrangement of the Prince-penned song that Chris Cornell also later covered.

Though Cyrus has evolved to more of a rock artist of late, she also appeased her longtime fans with some of her pop classics as she finished out the night with "Wrecking Ball," "Can't Be Tamed" and "Party in the U.S.A."

See fan-shot video from Miley Cyrus' Lollapalooza 2021 rock covers below.

Miley Cyrus, "Say Hello 2 Heaven" (Temple of the Dog Cover)

Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop / Where Is My Mind?" (Pixies Cover)

Miley Cyrus With Billy Idol, "Night Crawling" + "White Wedding"