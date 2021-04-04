Miley Cyrus Covers Queen at NCAA Final Four, Has Joan Jett Trending on Twitter

Miley Cyrus' transition into the rock world continued over the weekend with the singer providing a Queen homage during her performance at the NCAA men basketball Final Four tourney on Saturday (April 3). The performance had Twitter abuzz, with even some Joan Jett comparisons that had the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer trending on Twitter for a period.

Exiting her dressing room at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in black leather pants, donning sunglasses and walking with plenty of swagger, Cyrus entered the stage as the band got the band pumped with a high energy intro that concluded with "We Are the Champions." That quickly led into "We Will Rock You" and continued with a bit of "Don't Stop Me Now," as seen below.

The mini-set took place between games, with Cyrus also keeping the crowd entertained with a cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass," the mashed-up "Edge of Midnight" that included a piece of Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" and her own songs "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball."

The performance drew some mixed reviews on Twitter, with some being critical of attempting to take on the legendary Queen and others praising the singer for introducing classic rock icons to a new generation.

A sampling of responses to the performance:

Meanwhile, more than a few people made direct comparisons to Joan Jett, which also drew a divided response. But the comparisons even had Joan Jett trending on Twitter well into Sunday after the Saturday performance. It should be noted that Cyrus inducted Jett into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Jett appeared on Cyrus' recent album Plastic Hearts on the song "Bad Karma."

Some of the Cyrus-related tweets about the Joan Jett comparison can be viewed below:

Cyrus took on a more rock direction with her late 2020 album Plastic Hearts. The set included production by Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt and featured guest turns by Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Stevie Nicks.