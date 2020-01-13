Mike Campbell’s Dirty Knobs Announce Debut Album and Tour

Ex-Tom Petty collaborator Mike Campbell is finally releasing an album with his longtime side project. The Dirty Knobs will kick off a nationwide tour this spring, then release their debut album on March 20.

Campbell, who's also worked with Fleetwood Mac, is joined by Jason Sinay (Neil Diamond, Ivan Neville) on guitar and vocals , Lance Morrison (Don Henley) on bass and Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morissette) on drums. A list of the announced tour dates, venues and cities is attached below, along with the newly released video for the title track from Wreckless Abandon.

"The Dirty Knobs first got together almost 15 years ago, but Wreckless Abandon is our first album and occasion to tour," Campbell explained in a press release. "Over the years, the Knobs became an outlet for me to play some of the other songs I was writing and to keep the creative juices flowing in between working on albums and tours with Tom and the Heartbreakers."

Campbell produced Wreckless Abandon with George Drakoulias (Black Crowes, Jayhawks) and wrote all of the songs. Guests on the sessions included Campbell's former bandmate Benmont Tench and country star Chris Stapleton. The cover art was created by Klaus Voormann, who's best known for his work on the Beatles' Revolver.

Petty's sudden death in 2017 prompted Campbell to focus more intently on the Dirty Knobs, who'd previously played only a series of odd club dates. "Losing Tom was earth shattering for me. It was a total shock," Campbell said.

"For a while, it was hard to imagine playing in my own band again, let alone one where I’m the frontman. Tom was always my beacon. But everything I've been doing since Tom passed, including this album with the Dirty Knobs, is in the spirit of honoring what we did together."

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs 2019 North America Tour

March 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

March 11 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

March 13 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi Fi

March 15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 17 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

March 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

March 20 — Ridgefield CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

March 21 — Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

March 23 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 7 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

April 14 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

April 15 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

April 17 — Dallas, TX @ Blue Light

April 18 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

April 21 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 24 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

April 26 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

April 28 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum