Mick Jagger + Dave Grohl Unite on New Song ‘Easy Sleazy’

Dave Grohl can check off another awesome moment in his music career, having now played on a song from Rolling Stones singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mick Jagger. The pair have teamed up on a new song titled "Easy Sleazy" penned by Jagger and taking inspiration from the events of the past year.

Jagger says of the track, "I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!"

Grohl added, "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick Jagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier......and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!" Have a listen and check out the lyrics below:

Mick Jagger + Dave Grohl, "Easy Sleazy" Lyrics

WE TOOK IT ON THE CHIN

THE NUMBERS WERE SO GRIM

BOSSED AROUND BY PRICKS

STIFFEN UPPER LIPS

PACING IN THE YARD

YOU'RE TRYING TO TAKE THE MICK

YOU MUST THINK IM REALLY THICK LOOKING AT THE GRAPHS WITH A MAGNIFYING GLASS

CANCEL ALL THE TOURS FOOTBALLS FAKE APPLAUSE

NO MORE TRAVEL BROCHURES

VIRTUAL PREMIERES

IVE GOT NOTHING LEFT TO WEAR LOOKING OUT FROM THESE PRISON WALLS

YOU GOT TO ROB PETER IF YOU’RE PAYING PAUL

BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING'S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

SOON IT LL BE BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET THATS A PRETTY MASK

BUT NEVER TAKE A CHANCE TIK TOK STUPID DANCE

TOOK A SAMBA CLASS I LANDED ON MY ASS

TRYING TO WRITE A TUNE YOU BETTER HOOK ME UP TO ZOOM

SEE MY PONCEY BOOKS TEACH MYSELF TO COOK

WAY TOO MUCH TV ITS LOBOTOMISING ME

THINK IVE PUT ON WEIGHT

ILL HAVE ANOTHER DRINK THEN ILL CLEAN THE KITCHEN SINK WE ESCAPED FROM THE PRISON WALLS

OPEN THE WINDOWS AND OPEN THE DOORS

BUT ITS EASY EASY

EVERYTHING S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

ITS GONNA BE A GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS

EASY SLEAZY ITS GONNA BE SMOOTH AND GREASY

YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME

ITL'L ONLY BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER

TO FORGET SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM

ITS MIND CONTROL

THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP

THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH

THE SECOND COMINGS LATE

THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE WE’LL ESCAPE FROM THESE PRISON WALLS

NOW WERE OUT OF THESE PRISON WALLS

YOU GOTTA PAY PETER IF YOU’RE ROBBING PAUL

BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING S GONNA BE REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

WERE ALL HEADED BACK TO PARADISE

YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME

ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET

EASY CHEESY EVERYONE SING PLEASE PLEASE ME

ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET

Offering a little more insight on the song, Jagger told Consequence of Sound, “I’m sure an atmosphere of isolation or semi-isolation has changed what’s being created in this period. I’m sure it subtly affected a lot of people’s subject material and the way they write music.”

He added, "I haven’t written loads of songs about it. 'Eazy Sleazy' is the only song I’ve written on this subject. I wrote it really quickly a few weeks ago. I thought, 'Well, I might as well do one on the whole experience of it in a semi-humorous way.”'I mean, it’s not at all humorous, obviously, because it’s not a subject of total humor. But, it’s an experience of having to be in a very different kind of world for a whole year now."

As for adding Grohl to the mix, Jagger stated, "I thought, 'Who is very experienced in working from home, and I could work from a distance with, and could really get into it?' And I thought Dave [Grohl] would be a great person to do that, as he’s such a great drummer. I really wanted some live drums, so that’s why I thought Dave would be great on it. I just got him up, and he said, 'I’m going in tomorrow to do it!' I said, 'OK!' He did bass and some guitar parts, and I had done some guitar parts. So, we did it pretty quickly."

There was a previous relationship with the Foo Fighters having served as Jagger's backing band during an appearance on Saturday Night Live back in 2012.