Metallica Announce Second Round of Covid-19 Relief Grants

Metallica are the band that just keeps on giving. The band's All Within My Hands Foundation has just announced a second round of financial grants to help organizations directly with Covid-19 relief efforts.

In a statement, the band says, "We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of fans and friends around the world as many continue to face unimaginable challenges in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to your support and kindness by contributing to our fundraisers during the #MetallicaMondays shows, our May Month of Giving, and visiting the All Within My Hands website, as well as a substantial donation from our friends at Salesforce, we’re excited to announce that AWMH will be providing a second round of new grants totaling $295,000 to five organizations doing essential work during this difficult time."

The next round will continue the band's support of the Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation's Crew Nation initiative and the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP), while also now adding MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund to the beneficiaries.

Metallica have earmarked $70,000 for Feeding America, which provides urgently needed meals to families facing food insecurity at this time. The band's All Within My Hands Foundation are also sending $70,000 to Direct Relief in their continued efforts shipping ICU medicine, personal protective equipment and other critical supplies to frontline workers in 80 countries

Live Nation's Crew Nation will also receive a $70,000 boost from Metallica, which is helping to provide financial assistance to road crew members during their current work stoppage. Each grant recipient will receive $1,000, with 70 crew members being aided by this latest donation.

An additional $35,000 will go to the USBG's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which is financially assisting bartenders, bar backs and bar servers in need of help during this time. And finally, MusiCares will be getting a $50,000 contribution from Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, which is helping to financially assist members of the music community.

In related news, Metallica have been doing their best to put a spotlight on "essential workers" who have been doing great during this period of crisis. Their "Heroes of the Day" page has been saluting the selfless acts of first responders, healthcare workers, food bank volunteers, grocers, truck and food delivery drivers, restaurant workers and many more. If you have someone you feel is deserving of recognition, share a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #HeroesOfTheDay and the band will make sure to thank them for their efforts. Learn more here.

And keep watching #MetallicaMondays, with the band serving up more streaming concert treats in the coming weeks. A new show is posted at 8PM ET / 5PM PT every Monday at the band's YouTube and Facebook Live channels.

Metallica.com