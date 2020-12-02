Metallica Monopoly Returns for Second Edition of Branded Game

Metallica have toured the world countless times over, and they're now translating that experience to the popular Monopoly board game. Though they've previously worked with Monopoly on a band-branded game, a new second edition is en route giving a different period of their touring a closer examination.

"This time we’re celebrating life on the road, including the World Record breaking, Whiplash-filled year of 2013 when Metallica became the first and only band to ever perform on all seven continents," state the group. "Tour around the globe with your collectable token to some of the band’s favorite cities in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. You’ll even find yourself Trapped Under Ice in Antarctica!"

That latter note refers to the band's unique 2013 performance where they were joined by contest winners at Carlin Station in Antarctica for the "Freeze 'Em All" concert. The 10-song set was performed inside a small dome while concertgoers enjoyed the experience with special headphones.

Much like the traditional Monopoly, you can play with specific tokens that move across the board. In this case, you can play as Lady Justice, a Death Magnetic coffin, a Ride the Lightning electric chair, the Master of Puppets cross, the Metal Up Your Ass toilet or the Scary Guy.

In this edition, you purchase property with your Metalli-bucks, acquire all the cities on one continent, and add arenas and stadiums to increase your value. Land on one of the “Carpe Diem” or “Shortest Straw” spaces and be rewarded with sticks, picks and snake pit passes, or fined with parking and stage repair fees.

Here's your chance to travel the world, Metallica-style, while building your empire! Get the Metallica Monopoly World Tour Edition here for $39.99.

Metallica Monopoly World Tour Edition Box, Board + Tokens

