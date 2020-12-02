Black Sabbath’s ‘Vol. 4′ to Be Reissued With 20 Unreleased Recordings

Black Sabbath's fourth studio album, aptly titled Vol. 4, will be getting a "Super Deluxe" reissue in 2021 complete with 20 unreleased studio and live recordings adding to the collection.

Rhino will issue the Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition on Feb. 12 as both a 4-CD and 5-LP collection. Both versions will come with extensive booklets featuring liner notes with quotes from all four band members, rare photos and a poster with previously unpublished early artwork for the album that used the working title Snowblind (which went on to be one of the album's most popular tracks).

As for the bonus material that highlights this edition, fans can look for six previously unreleased studio outtakes that include the songs "Supernaut," "Changes" and an instrumental version of "Under the Sun." Each of the outtakes has been newly remixed by Steven Wilson using analog multi-tracks.

You'll also get 11 additional studio recordings that encompass alternative takes, false starts and snippets of studio dialogue that help put the listener right in the studio and offer some insights into the making of the record.

And finishing out the bonus material are live versions of "Tomorrow's Dream," "Cornucopia," as well as fan favorites "Paranoid" and "War Pigs" that were recorded in March 1973 during the band's U.K. tour. These recordings were initially targeted for a live album that was shelved but now get a spotlight with newly mixed audio using the original 16-track analog tapes.

You can currently pre-order the collection via Rhino at this location. In addition, a remastered version of the song "Tomorrow's Dream" has been made available digitally ahead of the release and you can check that out via the platform of your choosing here.

Vol. 4 peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but has been certified platinum by the RIAA. Check out the full track listing for Black Sabbath's Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition below.

