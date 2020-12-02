Black Sabbath Announce Expanded Reissue of ‘Vol. 4′

Black Sabbath have announced an expanded reissue of their 1972 album Vol. 4.

Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition will include a newly remastered version of the original album along with 20 previously unreleased studio and live recordings. Available as a four-CD or five-LP vinyl set, the collection will also include extensive booklets featuring quotes from all four of the era's band members, rare photos and a poster displaying previously unpublished early artwork of the album using its working title Snowblind.

When Vol. 4 was originally released in 1972, it marked a turning point for the band. Sabbath were building on their style, adding melodic experimentation and even some slight progressive rock influences to their heavy metal sound.

"The experimental stage we had begun with [previous album] Master of Reality continued with Vol. 4, and we were trying to widen our sound and break out of the bag everyone had put us into," guitarist Tony Iommi explained decades later to Guitar World magazine. The result was an LP that showcased the band’s continuing evolution.

Bonus material on Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition includes six previously unreleased studio outtakes from the original recording sessions, including early attempts at “Supernaut” and “Changes,” along with an instrumental rendition of “Under the Sun.” Other tracks include alternate takes of “Wheels of Confusion,” “The Straightener” and “Snowblind.”

The set’s live material was recorded during Black Sabbath’s 1973 tour of the U.K. At the time, the band was hoping to use the tracks for a live album, but those plans were ultimately scratched.

You can see the full track listing for Black Sabbath’s Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition below. The set is scheduled for release on Feb. 12 and is available for pre-order now.

Black Sabbath, 'Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Wheels of Confusion / The Straightener”

2. “Tomorrow’s Dream”

3. “Changes”

4. “FX”

5. “Supernaut”

6. “Snowblind”

7. “Cornucopia”

8. “Laguna Sunrise”

9. “St. Vitus Dance”

10. “Under the Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

Disc Two: Outtakes - New Mixes

1. “Wheels of Confusion / The Straightener”

2. “Changes”

3. “Supernaut”

4. “Snowblind”

5. “Laguna Sunrise”

6. “Under the Sun” (Instrumental)

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

1. “Wheels of Confusion” (False Start with Studio Dialogue)

2. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 1)

3. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 2)

4. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 3)

5. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 4)

6. “The Straightener” (Outtake)

7. “Supernaut” (Outtake)

8. “Supernaut” (Alternative Takes with False Starts)

9. “Snowblind” (Alternative Take 1 - Incomplete)

10. “Under the Sun” (False Start with Studio Dialogue)

11. “Under the Sun” (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal)

Disc Four: Live In The UK 1973

1. “Tomorrow’s Dream”

2. “Sweet Leaf”

3. “War Pigs”

4. “Snowblind”

5. “Killing Yourself To Live”

6. “Cornucopia”

7. “Wicked World” (Includes Excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. “Orchid”

iii. “Into the Void”

iv. “Sometimes I’m Happy”

8. “Supernaut” / Drum Solo

9. “Wicked World” (Reprise)

10. “Embryo”

11. “Children Of The Grave”

12. “Paranoid”