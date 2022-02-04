If you have photos of or memorabilia related to Metallica from the latter half of the '90s, you may be able to contribute to their upcoming Load and Reload box sets. The band is requesting fan-submitted content to round out the sets.

The rockers wrote about the project in an email sent out to their fan club [via Blabbermouth], which provides details on how to get involved.

We're working our way through the catalog to bring you the comprehensive Deluxe Box Sets we've come to love. And now it's time to get started on 'Load' and 'Reload'! As you may remember, we asked you for help in putting together the first five box sets and, to make sure there's a fan footprint on all of these releases, we'll be doing that again! We're looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1995 through September 1998: live photos (taken by you!) or snaps from a meet & greet, flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes, and whatever other mementos you may have from that time. Make your mark on these albums by emailing us at submissions@metclub.com to share your story and receive more info about submitting these little pieces of history. Nothing is too small or trivial; share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun walking down memory lane with us!

Fans who've purchased Metallica's previous box sets know how many goods they come stock with — their most recent one for The Black Album came loaded with collectibles, including demos, tour laminates, lithos, guitar picks, a replica of James Hetfield's handwritten lyric sheets and doodles, a hardcover book and more.

Load (1996) and Reload (1997) were The Black Album's two successors, and have collectively sold over 9 million copies in the U.S. alone. As part of their two-day 40th anniversary celebration at the Chase Center in San Francisco this past December, the band tackled the Reload track "Fixxxer" live for the very first time.