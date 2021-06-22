Metallica Announce New Book, ‘The Black Album in Black and White’

Metallica will publish a coffee-table book of photography titled The Black Album in Black & White on Oct. 19. The volume is a companion to an expansive box-set reissue of their 1991 self-titled album that will arrive a month earlier.

The book features some classic images, as well as some previously unseen ones. Introductions by photographer Ross Halfin and the band members shed some light on the era.

"By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high, and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed," drummer Lars Ulrich writes in the book.

Metallica were in good hands: Halfin, who has also photographed Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Van Halen and many others over the years, had started working with the band in 1984. For the Black Album sessions, he immersed himself in the studio with Metallica and then followed them on the road for the 300-date tour that took place between 1991-93, documenting everything from rehearsals to interviews to intimate meetings.

"We wanted to give these songs and this album the highest profile we could give them, and Ross was ready and willing to do that," guitarist Kirk Hammett said. "To this day, I still think he's one of the best live concert photographers ever."

You can see some of the photos from the book - which is available for preorder now - now. Among the variations, there's a deluxe, limited edition edition signed by band members.

Ross Halfin

Ross Halfin

Ross Halfin

