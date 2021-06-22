Metallica Unveil Huge Black Album Box Set, Tribute Album and Book

Metallica have announced a reissue of their 1991 self-titled LP, better known as the Black Album.

The remastered edition will be available on Sept. 10 in a variety of formats, including a limited-edition Deluxe Box Set containing more than 24 hours of live material, demos, rough mixes and interviews on 14 CDs, five DVDs and five LPs. (The concert material is drawn from different shows than the ones featured on 1993's Live Shit: Binge and Purge box set.)

The band also announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album featuring 53 artists covering their favorite Black Album songs. That record will arrive on Sept. 10. There will also be a separate photo book, Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White, arriving on Oct. 19.

You can see the track listing for the Black Album Deluxe Box Set below. The album will also be available as a three-CD expanded edition, as well as on vinyl, on CD, on cassette and a digital download.

The reissue arrives as the latest installment of Metallica's series of retrospective releases. They've released expanded editions of Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning in 2016, Master of Puppets in 2017 and … And Justice for All in 2018.

The Black Album marks a particularly important turning point in the band's career. Pivoting from their usual thrash-metal style to a slower, smoother sound proved to be a smart decision. The Black Album became Metallica's first LP to top the chart. In 2020, it reentered the Billboard 200, making it the fourth longest-charting album and No. 1 best-selling album in Nielsen history.

"I never pictured in my mind what having a No. 1 album meant," the band's bassist at the time, Jason Newsted, told Rolling Stone. "Because I never thought it was possible to have a No. 1 record with the kind of music we played."

"I know we're No. 1 completely on our own terms," drummer Lars Ulrich added. "This whole thing was done our way. There is an inner satisfaction about that, to give a major 'fuck you' to the business itself and the way you're supposed to play the game and the way we dealt with all that shit up through the mid '80s."

Metallica, Black Album Deluxe Box Set Track Listing

LP 1 / SIDE ONE - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

"Enter Sandman"

"Sad But True"

"Holier Than Thou"

LP 1 / SIDE TWO - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Don't Tread on Me"

LP 2 / SIDE THREE - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

"Through the Never"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Of Wolf and Man"

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

"The God That Failed"

"My Friend of Misery"

"The Struggle Within"

LP 3 / SIDE ONE - "SAD BUT TRUE" PICTURE DISC - 45RPM

"Sad But True"

"Nothing Else Matters" (Elevator Version)

LP 3 / SIDE TWO - "SAD BUT TRUE" PICTURE DISC - 45RPM

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"Sad But True" (Demo)

LP 4 / SIDE ONE - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20TH, 1992 - 45RPM

"Enter Sandman"

LP 4 / SIDE TWO - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20TH, 1992 - 45RPM

"Sad But True"

"Nothing Else Matters"

LP 5 / SIDE ONE - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Enter Sandman" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Creeping Death" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Harvester of Sorrow" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE TWO - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

"Fade to Black" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Sad But True" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Master of Puppets" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE THREE - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

"Seek & Destroy" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"For Whom the Bell Tolls" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"One" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE FOUR - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

"Whiplash" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Encore Jam" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Last Caress" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Am I Evil?" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

"Battery" (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

CD 1 - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

"Enter Sandman"

"Sad But True"

"Holier Than Thou"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Don't Tread on Me"

"Through the Never"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Of Wolf and Man"

"The God That Failed"

"My Friend of Misery"

"The Struggle Within"

CD 2 - INTERVIEWS: THE DAVID FRICKE TAPES

Kirk / David Fricke Interview

Jason / David Fricke Interview

Lars / David Fricke Interview

James / David Fricke Interview

CD 3 - INTERVIEWS: THE STEFFAN CHIRAZI TAPES

Lars / Steffan Chirazi Interview

Jason / Steffan Chirazi Interview

Kirk / Steffan Chirazi Interview

James / Steffan Chirazi Interview

CD 4 - RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 1)

"The Unforgiven" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"Nothing Else Matters" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"Sad But True" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"Holier Than Thou" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"Don't Tread on Me" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"The Unforgiven" (From James' Riff Tapes II)

"The Struggle Within" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"The Unforgiven" (From James' Riff Tapes III)

"The God That Failed" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"Wherever I May Roam" (From James' Riff Tapes)

"Enter Sandman" (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)

"Through the Never" (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)

"Of Wolf and Man" (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)

"Enter Sandman" (From Kirk's Riff Tapes II)

"My Friend of Misery" (From Jason's Riff Tapes)

"Enter Sandman" (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Sad But True" (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"The God That Failed" (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Don't Tread on Me" (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"The Struggle Within" (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Holier Than Thou" (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Sad But True" (July 10th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Sad But True" (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

"Don't Tread on Me" (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

"Enter Sandman" (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

"Nothing Else Matters" (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

"Of Wolf and Man" (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Through the Never" (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"The Struggle Within" (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Wherever I May Roam" (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"Wherever I May Roam" (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

"The Struggle Within" (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD 5 - RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 2)

Enter Sandman (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

Sad But True (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

Don't Tread on Me (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

Nothing Else Matters (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

Holier Than Thou (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

Wherever I May Roam (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

The Struggle Within (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

The God That Failed (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

Of Wolf and Man (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

My Friend of Misery (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

The Unforgiven (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

Through the Never (August 31st, 1990 Demo)

Of Wolf and Man (August 31st, 1990 Demo)

The God That Failed (August 31st, 1990 Demo)

The Unforgiven (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

My Friend of Misery (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD 6 - PRE-PRODUCTION REHEARSALS + RADIO EDITS

Enter Sandman (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Sad But True (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Holier Than Thou (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Nothing Else Matters (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Wherever I May Roam (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Don't Tread on Me (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Through the Never (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Of Wolf and Man (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

The God That Failed (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

The Struggle Within (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

Enter Sandman (Radio Edit)

The Unforgiven (Radio Edit)

Nothing Else Matters (Radio Edit)

Wherever I May Roam (Radio Edit)

CD 7 - ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 1)

So What (Early Take - October 12th, 1990)

Killing Time (Take 18 - October 12th, 1990)

Through the Never (Take 53 - October 22nd, 1990)

Holier Than Thou (Take 9 - October 27th, 1990)

My Friend of Misery (Take 4 - October 27th, 1990)

The Struggle Within (Take 12 - November 10th, 1990)

Of Wolf and Man (Take 2 - December 6th, 1990)

The God That Failed (Take 26 - December 6th, 1990)

Don't Tread on Me (Take 6 - December 15th, 1990)

Enter Sandman (Take 15 - January 21st, 1991)

Enter Sandman (Take 35 - January 21st, 1991)

Late Night Skynyrd Jam (January 23rd, 1991)

The Unforgiven (139 BPM Take - January 29th, 1991)

Nothing Else Matters (Take 19 - January 29th, 1991)

Sad But True (Take 36 - February 5th, 1991)

Wherever I May Roam (Take 3 - February 5th, 1991)

CD 8 - ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 2)

Enter Sandman (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)

The God That Failed (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)

The Struggle Within (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)

The Unforgiven (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

Wherever I May Roam (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

Don't Tread on Me (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

Through the Never (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

Sad But True (May 23rd, 1991 Rough Mix)

Of Wolf and Man (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)

My Friend of Misery (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)

Holier Than Thou (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)

Nothing Else Matters (No Orchestra Mix - July 8th, 1991)

Nothing Else Matters (Orchestra/Clean Guitar/Vocal Mix - July 8th, 1991)

Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

CD 9 - SOME SHIT FROM DAY ON THE GREEN, OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 12TH, 1991

Creeping Death (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Bass Solo (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Through the Never (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

The Unforgiven (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Master of Puppets (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Seek & Destroy (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Fade to Black (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

Whiplash (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

CD 10 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 1)

The Ecstasy of Gold

Enter Sandman (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Sad But True (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Wherever I May Roam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

The Four Horsemen (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Bass Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Justice Medley (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

CD 11 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 2)

Drum Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Guitar Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Fade to Black (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Whiplash (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Encore Jam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Master of Puppets (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Seek & Destroy (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

CD 12 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 3) + COVERS + B-SIDES

One (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Last Caress (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Am I Evil? (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Battery (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Encore Jam #2 (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Breadfan (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

Stone Cold Crazy (Remastered)

So What (Remastered)

Killing Time (Remastered)

Stone Cold Crazy (Live at Wembley Stadium, London - 1992)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live at The Liebenau, Graz, Austria - September 11th, 1991)

Nothing Else Matters (Live at Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM - August 27th, 1992)

CD 13 - LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 1)

The Ecstasy of Gold

Creeping Death (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Wherever I May Roam (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

The Unforgiven (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Disposable Heroes (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Bass Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Instrumental Medley (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Guitar Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

The Four Horsemen (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

CD 14 - LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 2)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Fade to Black (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Master of Puppets (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Seek & Destroy (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Battery (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Nothing Else Matters (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Sad But True (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Last Caress (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

One (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

Enter Sandman (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

DVD 1 - A YEAR AND A HALF IN THE LIFE OF METALLICA OUTTAKES

The Making of "Don't Tread on Me"

The Making of "Sad But True"

The Making of "Enter Sandman"

Enter Cameraman

The Making of "The Unforgiven"

The Making of "Nothing Else Matters"

Rehearsal Day with Queen

Metallica Play the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness - April 20th, 1992

DVD 2 - LIVE AT GENTOFTE STADION, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 10TH, 1991 + BONUS SHIT

The Ecstasy of Gold

Enter Sandman

Creeping Death

Harvester of Sorrow

Fade to Black

Sad But True

Master of Puppets

Seek & Destroy

For Whom the Bell Tolls

One

Whiplash

Encore Jam

Last Caress

Am I Evil?

Battery

BONUS SHIT

Holier Than Thou

Blitzkrieg

Leper Messiah

Master of Puppets

Am I Evil?

Breadfan

So What

Stone Cold Crazy

Am I Evil?

Helpless

DVD 3 - LIVE AT FRANKENHALLE, NUREMBERG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 1992

The Ecstasy of Gold

Of Wolf and Man

Creeping Death

Harvester of Sorrow

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Sad But True

Wherever I May Roam

The Unforgiven

Justice Medley

Solos (Bass & Guitar)

Through the Never

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fade to Black

Master of Puppets

Seek & Destroy

Whiplash

Nothing Else Matters

Am I Evil?

Last Caress

One

Damage, Inc.

Enter Sandman

DVD 4 - LIVE AT FESTIVALPARK, WERCHTER, BELGIUM - JULY 4TH, 1993

The Ecstasy of Gold

Creeping Death

Harvester of Sorrow

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Of Wolf and Man

Wherever I May Roam

Disposable Heroes

The Unforgiven

Bass Solo

Instrumental Medley

Guitar Solo

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fade to Black

Master of Puppets

Seek & Destroy

Battery

Nothing Else Matters

Sad But True

One

Enter Sandman

So What

DVD 5 - MUSIC VIDEOS + HALFIN’S HOME MOVIES

"Enter Sandman" Music Video

"The Unforgiven" Music Video

"Nothing Else Matters" Music Video

"Wherever I May Roam" Music Video

"Sad But True" Music Video

"The Unforgiven" Music Video (Theatrical Version)

HEHIND THE VIDEOS

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Psycho Band Pass)

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Hetfield)

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Ulrich)

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Hammett)

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Newsted)

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Final Concept)

"The Unforgiven" Behind the Music Video (B-Roll)

HALFIN'S HOME MOVIES

Los Angeles, CA

Moscow, Russia

Oakland, CA

Oakland, CA II

Miami, FL

Perth, Australia

Jakarta, Indonesia

Bangkok, Thailand

DVD 6 - WHEREVER WE MAY ROAM

"Enter Sandman"

"Creeping Death"

"Holier Than Thou"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Sad But True"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Of Wolf and Man"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Unforgiven"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Damage, Inc."

"Through the Never"

"Fade to Black"

"Whiplash"

"Master of Puppets"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Motorbreath"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Last Caress"

"One"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

"Battery"

"So What"

Metallica Albums Ranked