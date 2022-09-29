MeatEater Joins Maine Buck Tracker Hal Blood for A Big Woods Hunt

Legendary Maine Master Guide Hal Blood shows the MeatEater crew how it's done in the Big Woods of Maine.

This will get you fired up for deer season. The MeatEater crew hunted the big woods of Maine last rifle season. The series, Deer Country, explores the different styles of deer hunting used across America. Host of the Wired to Hunt Podcast, Mark Kenyon, explored the vast big woods of Maine with deer tracking legend Hal Blood.

In the episode, Hal gives Mark a crash course in tracking 200+ pound bucks. It's a daunting task in the big woods of Maine. After his lessons, Mark sets out on his own for the rest of his time in Maine. While he manages to find a good track, the wise ol buck was illusive.

Listeners of the Big Woods Bucks podcast have known about the upcoming episode from MeatEater since last season, when Mark talked about his time with Hal and the BWB crew on their podcast. Episode 091 gives a behind the scenes look at what it was like for Mark to make an attempt at a Maine big woods buck. Listen above. If you want to get your feet wet in the art deer tracking, Hal's book, Hunting Big Woods Bucks, is a must read. Hal also hosts deer seminars in the spring, getting hunters in the big woods, and showing how it's done.

This isn't MeatEater's first visit to Maine. Ryan Callaghan filmed an episode here back in 2020. In the video, he and Brent West of the High Peaks Alliance took to the woods for a grouse and woodcock hunt.

Get our free mobile app

Both MeatEater and Big Woods Bucks are featured on our list of The Best Maine Outdoor Channels To Watch on Youtube. While MeatEater isn't a Maine-based YouTube channel, we gave them an honorable mention since their content is superb and well rounded in everything from the hunting of various game, to cooking with wild game.