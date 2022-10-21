Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone

Curious as to how the fall hunts are going in your area? An online resource breaks down harvest information by town or zone.

The fall hunting season is nearly in full swing. Currently, big game hunters are in the woods in search of bears and deer (archery), with a lucky selection pursuing moose. Once a big game animal has been killed in the woods, the hunter is required by law to register it at the nearest tagging station. This information is then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

IFW has an interesting dashboard on their website that will show the user big game harvest information in a town or wildlife management district of interest. As of the publishing of this article, hunters have taken over 2,700 white-tailed deer, over 3,600 black bears, and over 1,700 moose since August. Fall turkey harvest info is not available, as wildlife officials did away with fall tagging requirements. As of last season, hunted fall turkeys do not need to be transport tagged or registered. Harvested spring turkeys are still required to be tagged, and registered, in its entirety.

Check out the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Big Game Harvest Dashboard here.

Youth hunters will the first this deer season to take to woods, rife in hand. Youth deer day is set for October 22. Junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day.

On October 29, the firearms season will open to Maine resident hunters. The special day gives Mainers an opportunity to get an early start to the deer season. The rifle season opens to all on October 31, and runs through November 26.