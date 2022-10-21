Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone

Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone

Photo by Shivam Kumar on Unsplash

Curious as to how the fall hunts are going in your area? An online resource breaks down harvest information by town or zone.

The fall hunting season is nearly in full swing. Currently, big game hunters are in the woods in search of bears and deer (archery), with a lucky selection pursuing moose. Once a big game animal has been killed in the woods, the hunter is required by law to register it at the nearest tagging station. This information is then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

IFW has an interesting dashboard on their website that will show the user big game harvest information in a town or wildlife management district of interest. As of the publishing of this article, hunters have taken over 2,700 white-tailed deer, over 3,600 black bears, and over 1,700 moose since August. Fall turkey harvest info is not available, as wildlife officials did away with fall tagging requirements. As of last season, hunted fall turkeys do not need to be transport tagged or registered. Harvested spring turkeys are still required to be tagged, and registered, in its entirety.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Big Game Harvest Dashboard here.

Photo by Andrew Coop on Unsplash
loading...

Youth hunters will the first this deer season to take to woods, rife in hand. Youth deer day is set for October 22. Junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day.

On October 29, the firearms season will open to Maine resident hunters. The special day gives Mainers an opportunity to get an early start to the deer season. The rifle season opens to all on October 31, and runs through November 26.

15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine

Ice fishing is an excellent way to embrace the cold winter months in Maine. It will get you outdoors for some fresh air, it's family friendly, and a successful day could yield a tasty dinner. If you're new to the sport, we put together a list of gear you'll need for a fun, comfortable, and successful day on the ice. Some of these items are more essential than others. Some gear may not be essential at all, depending on how you plan to fish. Again, the items we listed are geared towards those who are new to ice fishing.

Before we get to the list, remember to dress appropriately for the cold weather. We didn't put warm outerwear on the list, but it's definitely a must-have. Dressing in layers is important to ensure you're warm enough throughout the day on the ice. If you start getting too warm, you can simply take a layer off. Hand warmers are also worth packing.

Filed Under: hunting
Categories: Articles, Maine Outdoors
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From