MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads

MDOT Reminds Drivers of Animals on a Public Way

The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below.

In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used to seeing horses and buggies on the road. Generally you see everyone being safe and courteous to each other.

For the most part, it’s just common sense how to be careful on the road when passing an animal drawn carriage. Most of us do this on a daily basis without ever having read the laws.

Examples of the Maine State Statutes

There are some obvious laws, rules and regulations when you encounter a horse and buggy on the road. It’s pretty straight forward with some interesting notes.

For example, the statute is clear that you can not throw an object at or near an animal. That is obvious and of course you should not do that. Along that same line, an operator can not distract or harass, startle or annoy an animal on a public way. Again, a common sense thing most people abide by when traveling along our local roads and streets. Read all the statutes from the Maine Legislature for Animals on a Public Way.

MDOT on Facebook

Follow the Maine Department of Transportation on their Facebook page for updated posts and information.

