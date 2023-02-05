Hey Mainers! The Left Lane on the Highway is the Passing Lane

This really grinds my gears!

I know for most of us, it’s been quite a few years since we took Driver’s Ed so maybe what ya’ll need is a refresher.

Here in Maine, we have multiple lane highways for all of us to get from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible. While yes, there are multiple lanes to hold all of the traffic, they are also there so we don’t get piled up on top of each other and we can stagger going various speeds.

WELL SOME OF YA’LL aren’t using these lanes correctly!!!

The right lane is for driving long periods. If you are going the speed limit and you’re comfortable with the speed of the person in front of you, this is where you stay. When you are moving from point A to point B on the highway, you are in the right lane.

The LEFT lane is for PASSING.

I’m sorry for yelling. I just really want to get this point across.

If you are in the left lane, it is because you are passing the cars in the right lane; those cars are not going fast enough for you and you need to get by them. Once you get by them and you have passed the cars you want to pass, you move back over to the right lane.

There should not be cars going faster than you in the right lane if you are in the left lane.

What you do NOT do in the left lane is camp out. You do not sit in the right lane going to the speed limit, leisurely driving to your next destination. The left lane is not the place to hang out. It is a place to PASS.

Let me summarize this real simple: Do not camp out in the left lane. If you are just moseying along, go back over to the right lane! The left lane is for passing!!

That should be clear enough.

Now carry on about your day. In the right lane. Unless you are passing.

