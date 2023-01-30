MDI Girls Double Up Presque Isle 55-27 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI Girls Double Up Presque Isle 55-27 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI-Presque Isle Girls Photo Walter Churchill

2 days after meeting up in Presque Isle, the MDI Girls hosted Presque Isle in Bar Harbor, with the Trojans coming away with a 55-27 win over the Wildcats on Monday, January 30th.

MDI led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The 2nd Half belonged to the Trojans as they held Presque Isle to just 6 points, The Trojans led 46-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter after outscoring the Wildcats 15-3 in the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 14 points. Both Lexi Tozier and Alexsandra Hanley each had 10 points. Emma Simard had 2 3-pointers and Hanley poured 1 3-pointer in. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line.

6 of the Wildcat's10 baskets from the field were 3-pointers. Anna Jeandreau had 13 points with 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 6 points. Karlynn Gilmour and Jorja Maynard each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 1-6 from the free throw line.

MDI  is now 9-6 and has 3 games remaining in the regular season;

  • Wednesday, February 1 vs. Bucksport 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)
  • Saturday, February 4 at Washington Academy 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 7 at Ellsworth 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night for the Eagles)

All of the games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Preque Isle is now 7-8 and has 3  games remaining in the regular season;

  • Saturday February 4 at Foxcroft Academy 1:30 p.m.
  • Monday February 6 vs. Hermon 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 7 vs. Caribou 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls11103327
MDI Girls131815955

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Addison Clairmont0----
Olivia Locke0----
Molly McCluskey0----
Grace Oâ€™Connell21---
Karlynn Gilmour3-1--
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard3-1--
Anna Jeandreau13-414
Marion Young0----
Mia Casavant0---2
Lexi Morningstar0----
Rossalyn Buck0----
Georganna Curtis63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS274616

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw1--12
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar21---
Lexi Tozier105---
Emma Simard812--
Soren Hopkins-Goff21--2
Mollie Gray147---
Sophia Brophy84--2
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley103112
TEAM0----
TOTALS5522328

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Presque Isle Girls Basketball

The MDI Girls played host to the Presque Isle Wildcats on Monday, January 30th, just 2 days after playing them in Presque Isle
