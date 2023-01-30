MDI Girls Double Up Presque Isle 55-27 [STATS & PHOTOS]

2 days after meeting up in Presque Isle, the MDI Girls hosted Presque Isle in Bar Harbor, with the Trojans coming away with a 55-27 win over the Wildcats on Monday, January 30th.

MDI led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The 2nd Half belonged to the Trojans as they held Presque Isle to just 6 points, The Trojans led 46-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter after outscoring the Wildcats 15-3 in the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 14 points. Both Lexi Tozier and Alexsandra Hanley each had 10 points. Emma Simard had 2 3-pointers and Hanley poured 1 3-pointer in. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line.

6 of the Wildcat's10 baskets from the field were 3-pointers. Anna Jeandreau had 13 points with 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 6 points. Karlynn Gilmour and Jorja Maynard each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 1-6 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 9-6 and has 3 games remaining in the regular season;

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Bucksport 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)

Saturday, February 4 at Washington Academy 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7 at Ellsworth 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night for the Eagles)

Preque Isle is now 7-8 and has 3 games remaining in the regular season;

Saturday February 4 at Foxcroft Academy 1:30 p.m.

Monday February 6 vs. Hermon 4 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7 vs. Caribou 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 11 10 3 3 27 MDI Girls 13 18 15 9 55

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Addison Clairmont 0 - - - - Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Molly McCluskey 0 - - - - Grace Oâ€™Connell 2 1 - - - Karlynn Gilmour 3 - 1 - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 3 - 1 - - Anna Jeandreau 13 - 4 1 4 Marion Young 0 - - - - Mia Casavant 0 - - - 2 Lexi Morningstar 0 - - - - Rossalyn Buck 0 - - - - Georganna Curtis 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 4 6 1 6

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 1 - - 1 2 Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 2 1 - - - Lexi Tozier 10 5 - - - Emma Simard 8 1 2 - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 - - 2 Mollie Gray 14 7 - - - Sophia Brophy 8 4 - - 2 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 10 3 1 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 22 3 2 8

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos