MDI Girls and Boys Teams Win Old Town Sectionals [PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams won the Old Town Sectionals on a very wet and muddy course on Monday, September 27th.
You can see the JV Girls Results HERE
You can see the JV Boys Results HERE
71st Old Town Sectionals JV Girls and Boys Race
The 71st Old Town Sectional JV Girls and Boys Race took place on Monday, September 27th. Here are photos from the race
The Varsity Girls Team Results were
- MDI - 24
- Orono - 81
- Caribou - 103
- Houlton - 109
- John Bapst and Foxcroft Academy - 120
- Hermon - 132
To see the individual Girls Varsity Results click HERE
Here are the photos from the Varsity Girls Race
71st Old Town Sectionals - Varsity Girls Race
The 71st Old Town Sectionals were held on Monday, September 27. Here are photos of most of the Varsity Girls Runners
The Varsity Boys Team Results were
- MDI - 51
- Caribou - 90
- Hermon - 115
- Ellsworth - 145
- Presque Isle - 148
- Orono - 158
- Old Town - 162
- John Bapst - 165
- Sumner - 214
- Washington Academy and Foxcroft Academy - 222
To see the individual Boys Varsity Race Results click HERE
Here are the photos from the Varsity Boys Race
71st Old Town Sectional Boys Varsity Race
Here are photos of most of the runners in the 71st Old Town Sectional Boys Varsity Race on Monday, September 27th