MDI Girls and Boys Teams Win Old Town Sectionals [PHOTOS]

September 27, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams won the Old Town Sectionals on a very wet and muddy course on Monday, September 27th.

You can see the JV Girls Results HERE

You can see the JV Boys Results HERE

71st Old Town Sectionals JV Girls and Boys Race

The 71st Old Town Sectional JV Girls and Boys Race took place on Monday, September 27th. Here are photos from the race

The Varsity Girls Team Results were

  • MDI - 24
  • Orono - 81
  • Caribou - 103
  • Houlton - 109
  • John Bapst and Foxcroft Academy - 120
  • Hermon - 132

To see the individual Girls Varsity Results click HERE

Here are the photos from the Varsity Girls Race

71st Old Town Sectionals - Varsity Girls Race

The 71st Old Town Sectionals were held on Monday, September 27. Here are photos of most of the Varsity Girls Runners

The Varsity Boys Team Results were

  • MDI - 51
  • Caribou - 90
  • Hermon - 115
  • Ellsworth - 145
  • Presque Isle - 148
  • Orono - 158
  • Old Town - 162
  • John Bapst - 165
  • Sumner - 214
  • Washington Academy and Foxcroft Academy - 222

To see the individual Boys Varsity Race Results click HERE

Here are the photos from the Varsity Boys Race

71st Old Town Sectional Boys Varsity Race

Here are photos of most of the runners in the 71st Old Town Sectional Boys Varsity Race on Monday, September 27th
