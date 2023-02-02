MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night.

MDI led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the Wildcats taking a 1 point lead at the Half, 35-34. Presque Isle led 45-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 12 points including with 2 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Alex Gray had 2 3-pointers. Spencer Laurendeau, Cal Hodgdon, and Brandon Marsh each had a 3-pointer. MDI was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with a game-high 21 points. Jack Hallett had 10 points. Cummings and Brayden Castonguay each had 2 3-pointers. Wyatt Young and Dawson Beaulieu each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 15-24 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 5-11 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. The play

at Washington Academy on Saturday, February 4th at 3:30 p.m.

at Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 7-8 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play

at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, February 4th at 4:30 p.m.

home vs. Hermon on Monday, February 6th at 5:30 p.m.

home vs. Caribou on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 11 24 10 12 57 MDI Boys 16 18 8 5 47

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brent Greenlaw 1 - - 1 2 Wyatt Young 3 - 1 - - Jasiah Wilson 0 - - - - Dawson Beaulieu 8 1 1 3 5 Brayden Castonguay 8 1 2 - - Benjamin Turner 0 - - - - Jack Boone 0 - - - - Malachi Cummings 21 4 2 7 8 Eli Mosher 0 - - - - Jack Buck 6 1 - 4 8 Michael Langley 0 - - - - Jack Hallett 10 5 - - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 12 6 15 24

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 5 1 1 - - Kadin Reed 12 2 2 2 2 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 - - - - Cal Hodgdon 7 2 1 - - Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 3 - 1 - 2 Ethan Sosa 2 1 - - - Evan Ankrom 10 1 2 2 2 Alex Gray 8 1 2 - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 8 9 4 6

Check out the photos from Walter Churchill