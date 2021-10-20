Mapleton Woman Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision in Chapman

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports a 75-year-old Mapleton woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a head-on collision in Chapman.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the West Chapman Road just after 2:00 p.m. Sheriff's Deputies determined that Brenda Boykin was driving south in her 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis and 20-year-old Tiernan Walsh was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer heading north.

The initial investigation indicated that Boykin crossed over the center line due to a suspected medical event and the two vehicles collided head on, according to a news release from Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Boykin suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Walsh was assessed by EMS at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. Boykin and Walsh were both wearing their seat belts, according to Sheriff Gillen.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Isaac Ward and Deputy Stewart Kennedy of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were assisted at the scene by the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Service and the Mapleton Fire Department.

Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department reconstructed the crash. Deputy Kennedy is the primary investigator and the investigation is ongoing.

Both vehicles were demolished in the crash.

