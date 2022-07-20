The RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a violent incident Monday night on the highway in Upper Rexton, N.B., that led to a man being charged with attempted murder.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call at around 9:25 p.m., according to Sgt. Maxime Babineau,

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, police believe 46-year-old Michael Augustine was driving a pickup truck on Highway 116 with a 34-year-old woman when Augustine physically attacked her. The woman was able to jump out of the vehicle, which then came to a stop on the side of the road. An altercation between the two ensued.



Woman Escapes Her Attacker, Rescued by Family in SUV

A short time later, the woman flagged down a passing SUV driven by a man, with a woman and four children between the ages of three and 12 as passengers. The family ushered the woman inside their SUV, Sgt. Babineau said.

Meanwhile, Augustine got back into his pickup. The truck then allegedly rammed the SUV, pushing it off the road and causing it to roll over. The family was able to get out of the overturned vehicle, but the woman was still inside.

Investigators say Augustine tried to force his way into the vehicle but the woman was able to flee to a nearby business and call for help. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV physically restrained Augustine until police arrived.

Suspect Arrested at Roadside Crash Site

RCMP arrested Augustine at the scene and took him into custody. All of the other people involved in the crash were transported by ambulance to hospital for assessment and treatment of minor injuries. They have all since been released, Babineau said.

Members of the New Brunswick Department of Public Safety closed down the road and redirected traffic through the night. Members of the Elsipogtog RCMP assisted at the scene, as did an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

"We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, especially if you have dash camera footage, or any other images," says Sgt. Maxime Babineau of the Richibucto RCMP. "If you were in the area of Highway 116 and Big Cove Road between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m., please contact police."

Michael Gordon Augustine of Elsipogtog First Nation appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday by way of tele-remand and was charged with attempted murder. Augustine was remanded in custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Friday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m., for a bail hearing.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed, or who has information about this violent incident is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

