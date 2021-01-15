12 Year Old Charged with Stabbing Father, Attempted Murder

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old Maine girl has been charged with attempted murder, accused of injuring her father in a stabbing in their home.

Authorities have not identified the girl. Police say she has been taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Her father, who was also not identified, is in stable condition at a hospital.

The Sun Journal reports officers were called to the Auburn home on Wednesday morning and found the man with stab wounds to the chest and stomach. Police say the girl also had cuts on her hands.

