Man in Wheelchair Died after Car Hits Him Crossing Road

A man died Monday night after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road in his wheelchair. The incident happened on Center Street near the Target in Auburn around 10:36 pm.

Police: Not in Marked Crosswalk

The Auburn Police Department said “the initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and was crossing against the flow of traffic.”

Man Died at Hospital from Injuries

The victim’s name and age was not released pending family notification. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Crash Remains Under Investigation

The crash is under investigation. The Auburn Police Department is reconstructing the crash.

App Alerts and Breaking News Updates

This news story will be updated and sent as an app alert when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.