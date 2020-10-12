Man Arrested For Putting Razor Blades in Hannaford Pizza Dough

According to WGME, authorities have arrested the person they suspect is responsible for putting razor blades inside fresh pizza dough sold at Hannaford Supermarkets.

In multiple related stories over the last several days, we have told the public to be cautious and return their Portland Pie products purchased at Hannaford for a full refund due to a safety recall. The recall involved an unknown person putting 'metal objects' inside Portland Pie cheese and pizza dough. Though no injuries had been reported, the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Saco Police identified the suspect at 38-year-old Nicholas R. Mitchell who was taken into custody in Dover, New Hampshire. Authorities say the suspect is responsible for putting razor blades into the pizza dough back on October, 6th. According to WGME, Mitchell is a former employee of 'It'll Be Pizza Company' which produces products for the Portland Pie Company.

