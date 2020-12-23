Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing, Grand Falls, New Brunswick

A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Grand Falls woman.

Jonathan Beck-Fontaine of Grand Falls was arrested on Monday in the death of 32-year-old Mindy Godin.

The CBC reports Godin died after she ran from her home on the Tobique Road to a nearby convenience store to get help.

Her two young sons were reportedly at home at the time and witnessed the attack.

Grand Falls police arrested Beck-Fontaine on site. He appeared in Edmundston provincial court on Tuesday morning.