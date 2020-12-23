Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing, Grand Falls, New Brunswick

artolympic/Thinkstock

A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Grand Falls woman. 

Jonathan Beck-Fontaine of Grand Falls was arrested on Monday in the death of 32-year-old Mindy Godin. 

The CBC reports Godin died after she ran from her home on the Tobique Road to a nearby convenience store to get help. 

Her two young sons were reportedly at home at the time and witnessed the attack. 

Grand Falls police arrested Beck-Fontaine on site. He appeared in Edmundston provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, Grand Falls, Man Arrested, New Brunswick
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top