Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested following a “street level drug trafficking investigation” at Tobique First Nation in western New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant Friday morning at a residence on Loop Road, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. During the search, officers seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, hydromorphone pills, and a quantity of unknown pills, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and money.



A 32-year-old man from Tobique First Nation was arrested at the residence. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on October 25, Ouellette said. RCMP did not publicly identify the suspect.

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Members of Western Valley Region RCMP assisted with the search on Friday, August 26th.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

