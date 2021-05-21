Maine’s Mask Repeal Order Signed and Starts Monday

Yesterday, Gov Janet Mills signed the executive order making the changes, which is what it looks like according to WABI.

To sum it up…you do you. Gov Mills did not want different rules for different people, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, so all the mask mandates are gone as of Monday, May 24, 2021. There is still one group that has to wear the mask: kids five and older in school or daycare. It is also recommended that unvaccinated Mainers still wear a mask when indoors…but it is a recommendation, not a mandate.

Just because there is no mandate, businesses can do what they want to do. A company has the right to decide if they're going to keep mask requirements and physical distancing requirements. Personally, I was a big fan of physical distancing in public long before the pandemic.

As for the vaccines, the large clinics are starting to close down, being replaced with smaller clinics, or as we learned about yesterday, the state will come to you if you have a group of ten or more.

The COVID cases in Maine have been trending down after things took off over the winter. As of today, May 21, 2021, Maine has seen a total of 66,534 cases of COVID, and 816 have died. If you are really interested in cases, history, trends, locations, breakdowns of date, scroll down this page from WMTW.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!