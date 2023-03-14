Could Maine Be Seeing its First Cannabis Social Clubs in the Near Future?

It's weird to live in the times we do.

When I first to Southern Maine right after high school, I remember they were having those Hempstock festivals and such. They still do, but at that point it had taken on kind of a life of its own, and thousands of people would show up from all over. These days the numbers seem smaller, but I could be mistaken about that.

But back then, that was the most "social" environment you could find for thousands of miles when it came to weed. Trips to Amsterdam were the only other alternative, but that was expensive and only reserved for those who could afford it. Fast forward to now, and we're starting to talk about our first cannabis-based social clubs here in the Pine Tree State.

A bill is coming before the state legislature that could change all that.

When cannabis was voted into legalization for recreational use in 2016, there was actually wording that was specific to the concept of cannabis "bars", if you will. During the process of getting it all on the books, the social club aspect was voted out. But there are bipartisan lawmakers looking to change it.

Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland) thinks this will fix some of the glaring inconsistencies with our current situation. Right now, if a tourist buys cannabis in Maine, there is technically no legal place for them to consume it. It's illegal in hotels, public places, and there are no areas designated for them to use their cannabis, according to WGME.

This could fix that for those folks. But opponents argue it will create more high drivers on the road. Of course, supporters point out bars exist... Safety is a concern, but supporters are really just hoping to mimic the convenience bars offer to drinkers. No word yet on when this vote will take place, but we'll keep you posted.

