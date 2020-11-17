Maine’s Biggest Agricultural Event To Move Online In January

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest agricultural event will take place online over the course of five days in January.

The Maine Department of Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry said Monday the Maine Agricultural Trades Show, which has been held for eight decades, will take place online from Jan. 19-23.

The event usually draws the state’s agriculture community to the Augusta Civic Center.

The agriculture department says this year’s event will include live and prerecorded presentations and forums on farming and forestry issues.

There will also be exhibits and networking opportunities, as there are in a typical year.