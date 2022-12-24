Mainers, Here Are 7 Easy Steps To Clean Snow Off Your Car

There is a ton of sarcasm involved here, but maybe we can all learn something...

Well, winter is officially here, and it is a matter of time before we get punched square in the face with a huge snow storm at some point, so this seems like the perfect time to remind people that it is important to clean your vehicle off before you hit the road.

I very vividly remember driving home from work one snowy day, taking 3-95, from Brewer to Bangor, and driving along at about 65 miles per hour, when a car switched lanes, hauling ass much faster than that, and they didn't properly remove the snow from the roof of their car, and sheets of snow and ice came flying at me, which scared the crap out of me, since I was basically white washed by this person, and trust me, this is ten times scarier when you are moving at a high rate of speed, with cars in back of you. So, I just happened to find something that is easy to use, and these seven simple steps will help you not be a dummy who might possibly get someone else, or yourself in an accident.

Check out this funny video of a weatherman from Fox 2 Detroit, Michigan, who seemed pretty put out that people can't seem to clean their ride off when winter weather hits. He obviously is trying to be funny, but based on what I see driving around Bangor after a snow fall, he might be onto something.

Here are the 7 easy steps!

1. Do a left to right swipe with your brush along the drivers side door.

2. Swipe back the other way, right to left

3. Go to the passenger side of the car and repeat steps 1 & 2

4. Make sure your outside mirrors are cleared off!

5. Use your scraper to get ice off your all your windows

6. Clean the snow off the hood, and the roof

7. Don't forget to clean off your headlights!