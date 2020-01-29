Maine Woman Killed in Car Crash Found the Following Night

Officials say a Maine woman who was reported missing on Sunday was killed in a car crash but wasn't found until the following night.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department says 52-year-old Elizabeth Dempsey of Brownfield was reported missing by her husband when she didn't return from running errands.

Deputies searched the roads that Mrs. Dempsey often used and found the crash site late Monday night.

Police say they discovered a car partially submerged in a brook just off Center Conway Road. The woman's body was inside the car.

Investigators believe Dempsey lost control on black ice, and the vehicle skidded off the road and hit a rock before rolling onto its roof into the brook.

The crash remains under investigation.