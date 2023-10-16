Maine Woman Died after Car Rolled Over and Crashed in Brook

A 70-year-old woman died after her vehicle rolled over and landed in a brook in Dallas Plantation on Friday morning.

70-Year-Old Woman Died in a Single-Vehicle Crash

The Maine State Police said Deborah Ryder from Rangeley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 11:40 am Friday on Stratton Road.

Driver Struck a Tree and Rolled Over

Troopers with the Central Field Troop and Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Ryder’s vehicle “left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled down an embankment into a brook.”

Ongoing Crash Investigation

Officials are investigating the crash. No additional information was released, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Breaking News Alerts and App Updates

This news story will be updated with more details when additional information is made available. Download the station’s app for free and receive breaking news alerts.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 30 Largest Exports from Maine Revealed Check out the 30 largest exports from the state in 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.