Maine Verizon Stores Giving Away Backpacks & School Supplies

Summer is wrapping up, and the 2021/2022 school is only a few weeks away. School supply lists are already circulating, and most parents are getting ready to make those purchases.

According to News Center Maine, Verizon Wireless-Zone wants to give back to several local Maine communities. On Sunday, August 1st, five Verizon stores in Western and Northern Maine will be giving out 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies. The event gets kicked off at 1 pm and wraps up at 4 pm, but it is recommended that you show up early.

These supply stuffed backpacks are absolutely FREE for students from Kindergarten thru 12 grade, no questions asked. However, this is a first-come, first-serve event.

Here is a list of participating Wireless Zone locations offering backpacks.

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless Zone located at 570 Stillwater Ave in Bangor. Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless Zone located at 139 High Street in Ellsworth.

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless Zone located at 19 Moosehead Trail in Newport.

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless Zone located at 175 Madison Ave in Skowhegan.

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless Zone located at 765 Main Street in Presque Isle.

