Maine Vaccine Incentives: Gift Cards, Baseball, Fishing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is rolling out free fishing licenses, baseball tickets and L.L. Bean gift cards to encourage more residents to get vaccinated before the end of the month, Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

Mills unveiled the public-private program, “Your Shot To Get Outdoors,” during a virtual discussion President Joe Biden hosted with several governors.

The items include up to 5,000 hunting licenses, fishing licenses, Maine Wildlife Park day passes and state park day passes, along with up to 10,000 $20 L.L. Bean gift cards and up to 5,000 Portland Sea Dog tickets and passes for Oxford Plains Speedway.

“Whether you’re an angler or a hunter, a baseball fan or a racing fan, or someone who just all-around enjoys being outside, now is a great time to protect yourself from COVID-19 and take to the outdoors,” Mills said.

The program led by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services comes as the number of vaccinations dipped to less than 63,000 last week, down from a peak of more than 125,000 doses in the first week that eligibility opened to all adults.

The state hopes the new program along with federal approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for younger teenagers will encourage more vaccinations.

MaineHealth is working with school districts to offer vaccinations for students. Many students could be fully vaccinated before the school year comes to an end, said Dr. Joan Boomsma, chief medical officer.

“We see the vaccine as that potential game-changer for us,” said Jeremy Ray, superintendent for Biddeford, Dayton and Saco schools. There are clinics in Biddeford on May 18 and in Saco on May 20, he said.