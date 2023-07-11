WATCH: Will Ferrell Dresses as a Boston Red Sox Fan and Brutally Heckles a Yankee

In just five years, Fenway Park had gone from proudly raising a World Series banner to being perilously close to hanging a Spirit Halloween sign.

But at the All-Star Break, the Red Sox have surprised many, finishing the first half five games over .500. That's good enough for…last place in the highly competitive American League East. As Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy told me recently, “It’s the illusion of contention” – good enough to not be bad, but that’s about it (to hear my full interview with Dan Shaughnessy, CLICK HERE TO LISTEN).

So, we arrive at the 2023 All-Star Game. Instead of having six or seven All-Stars as they did during their glory years, Kenley Jensen marks the team’s sole representative.

But what do we New Englanders do to feel better about the Red Sox? Make fun of the Yankees.

Enter Will Ferrell. The Elf star has a few ties to New England. His wife grew up in Needham, Massachusetts, and Ferrell ran the 2003 Boston Marathon while sporting a mustache he’d grown for an upcoming comedy called Anchorman.

In 2014, Ferrell decided to pay tribute to then-retiring Yankee legend Derek Jeter the best way he saw fit: by putting on a Red Sox hat, applying a thick Boston accent, and heckling the Hall of Fame shortstop for four straight minutes.

Ferrell sums up our relationship with the former Yankee Captain perfectly:

“I respect you, Derek Jeter. But I don’t like you. I like you Derek Jeter a lot…but you’re still a BUM!”

Now if we could just team Masshole Ferrell with Bill Burr on his next Red Sox broadcast.

