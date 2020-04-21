Maine Turkey Season Will Open Early This Year

According to the Bangor Daily News, the spring turkey hunt will commence a couple of days early this year for both youth and adult hunters,

Youth days will now be held on April 25th & 27th and the season will open for adults on May 2nd, two days earlier than the original May 4th date. The last day of the season will remain unchanged, coming to a close on June 6th.

Judy Camuso of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said, “The extra days will provide hunters with more opportunities to enjoy one of Maine’s most popular hunts, and the temporary suspension of the registration requirement ensures that all involved in Maine’s turkey hunt will do their part to keep Maine safe during this unprecedented time.”