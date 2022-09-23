Maine Towns Named After Other Countries

How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:

Alfred

Athens

Bangor

Bath

Belfast

Belgrade

Berwick

Biddeford

Bremen

Bristol

Calais

Cambridge

China

Corea

Corinth

Cornish

Cumberland

Denmark

Dover

Dresden

Falmouth

Frankfort

Lebanon

Limerick

Lisbon

Madrid

Mexico

Moscow

Naples

Norway

Oxford

Paris

Peru

Poland

Rome

Scarborough

Somerset

Sorrento

Stockholm

Surry

Sweden

Troy

Verona

Vienna

Wales

Wells

Woolwoch

Yarmouth

Here's where to find the famous signpost in beautiful Lynchville, Maine.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

All this stuff about Maine makes me want to haul this 'ol classic out. Let's crank up the State of Maine song!

How Many Of These Nasty Nicknames For Maine Towns have You Heard Of?