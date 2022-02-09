Maine Tik Toker Shares Funny Mantra to Get Through Maine Winters

Just to get by on a daily basis, rain or shine, I speak my affirmations and mantras.

Gentle reminders to yourself throughout the day are uplifting and an important exercise to maintain a positive state of mind, especially through the rough times.

Maine in the winter is, simply put, a rough time.

I’m not a big winter guy and as someone who recently lived in Miami, I don’t get along well with the cold. I have to remind myself there are greener pastures ahead and the icy days are temporary.

Unless you believe a groundhog can predict the weather…Then, in that case, winter is sticking around a little longer.

Kristen, or as Tik Tok knows her, notyouraveragethrpst, gets through her Maine winters with this mantra:

She’s not wrong…

Maine may have some vicious winter days where the temperatures drop below freezing and the snow accumulates so aggressively that you’re stuck inside like a hermit, but at least we don’t have earthquakes, hurricanes, or alligators.

Buuuut, again, as someone who recently lived in Florida, alligators are less of a problem than these -5 degree days we’ve been having. We’ve been in the midst of a long cold streak and it’s getting to the point where I very well may prefer tussling around with a croc than wrestling with my car door frozen shut.

Regardless, I’ll take the snow over a natural disaster. Rain, shine, or sleet, Maine is a safe space where I don’t have to curl up in a bathtub if I see dark clouds forming. My guilty pleasure is watching tornado and tsunami videos on Youtube which make our snowstorms not seem so bad…

These 17 Photos Reveal How Amazing Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looks Covered in Snow