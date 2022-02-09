Maine Tik Toker Shares Funny Mantra to Get Through Maine Winters
Just to get by on a daily basis, rain or shine, I speak my affirmations and mantras.
Gentle reminders to yourself throughout the day are uplifting and an important exercise to maintain a positive state of mind, especially through the rough times.
Maine in the winter is, simply put, a rough time.
I’m not a big winter guy and as someone who recently lived in Miami, I don’t get along well with the cold. I have to remind myself there are greener pastures ahead and the icy days are temporary.
Unless you believe a groundhog can predict the weather…Then, in that case, winter is sticking around a little longer.
Kristen, or as Tik Tok knows her, notyouraveragethrpst, gets through her Maine winters with this mantra:
She’s not wrong…
Maine may have some vicious winter days where the temperatures drop below freezing and the snow accumulates so aggressively that you’re stuck inside like a hermit, but at least we don’t have earthquakes, hurricanes, or alligators.
Buuuut, again, as someone who recently lived in Florida, alligators are less of a problem than these -5 degree days we’ve been having. We’ve been in the midst of a long cold streak and it’s getting to the point where I very well may prefer tussling around with a croc than wrestling with my car door frozen shut.
Regardless, I’ll take the snow over a natural disaster. Rain, shine, or sleet, Maine is a safe space where I don’t have to curl up in a bathtub if I see dark clouds forming. My guilty pleasure is watching tornado and tsunami videos on Youtube which make our snowstorms not seem so bad…