Maine State Police Seeking Help In IDing US Capitol Offenders

The Maine State Police have announced they are seeking the public's help IDing people of interest from the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday (January 6th, 2021) who may be living or visiting Maine.

The request for information is an attempt to help the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police identify dozens of individuals who forced their way into into the Capitol building. In addition to disrupting the certification of the Electoral College votes, caused the deaths of five people, and caused thousands (probably much more) of dollars in damage.

Take a look at photos of the men and women they are trying to identify HERE

If you have any information on the people in those photos, you can call the DC Metro Police at 202.727.9099 or you can text their tip line at 50411.

The Maine Information Analysis Center has been receiving various tips related to the identification and of apprehension... Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021

No matter your feeling about the situation overall, what these people did was completely unacceptable.

