Maine State Police Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland, a member of the Maine State Police has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man's duty included the Maine Turnpike Weigh Station in York, along the northbound lanes.

The press release goes on to say:

Upon receiving notice Saturday morning, the weigh station was immediately closed and has undergone a thorough cleaning by experts in the mitigation of COVID-19 and was expected to reopen by the end of today. The CDC has conducted an investigation into who the member came in contact with, and State Police made notifications to anyone that would need to self-quarantine.

While the name of the person is not being released, we are being told he and his family are doing well.

We wish them all the best