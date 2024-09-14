Maine State Police Looking for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl in Maine
Update from Maine State Police
Annabella has been located and reunited with her family. We would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Original Story
The Maine State Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Missing Maine Girl Last Seen Leaving Home
Annabella McClure has not been seen by her family or police since she left home on September 7. The town name was not released.
Troopers Looking for Information
Contact The Maine State Police Southern Field Troop at 207-624-7076 option 9 if you have any information about her whereabouts and well being.
