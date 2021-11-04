Maine State Police Investigate Body Found In Eastern Maine
According to WABI, police are investigating the discovery of a body early Thursday morning in the town of Machias.
The Maine State Police have shut down a portion of High Street in Machias in order to investigate. Neighbors tell reporters they heard what sounded like gunfire at about 12:30 AM.
This story will continue to be updated...
