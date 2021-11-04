When someone has a mind so creative and so twisted, you have to wonder where it all started.

Local Bangor, Maine hero Stephen King, is one of a kind. A true legend. He has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, with no end in sight, as he is constantly working. Many of these have been turned into features films and TV series. This impressive list speaks for itself, but what the hell, here is a partial list of what he has introduced into the fabric of pop culture.

The Shawshank Redemption

Stand by Me

The Stand

The Green Mile

Pet Sematary

Cujo

Misery

The Shining

Carrie

Impressive right? But you have to wonder what was something that inspired his mind creatively. Deadline Hollywood got to the bottom of it when they asked what movie "lit his fuse" It turns out that a movie from a director that made arguably the greatest movie of all time, started the fire. But, it wasn't "The Godfather."

"Dementia 13" is a 1963 low-budget, black-and-white horror-thriller movie, directed by a young Francis Ford Coppola. What is it about? Here is wiki explanation of the plot:

"After John Haloran (Peter Read) dies, his wife, Louise (Luana Anders), fears that she will be denied his inheritance. Fabricating a story about John traveling to the United States, she joins the rest of the Haloran family at their Irish estate as they hold a memorial for John's sister, who died in a lake eight years ago. Louise schemes to convince Lady Haloran (Eithne Dunne) that she can speak with the dead child. However, this plan is interrupted by an axe murderer loose on the estate."

All of that sounds very Stephen King-like.