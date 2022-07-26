Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Aggressive Driving Incident in Presque Isle

On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.

Driver Arrested in Cyr Plantation on Four Outstanding Warrants

On July 22nd, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Cyr Plantation when he observed a vehicle with a defective exhaust system. Trooper Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license and had four active arrest warrants. Trooper Desrosier arrested the driver without incident and transported him to Caribou PD for holding. He was also summonsed for OAS.

Man Arrested After Trooper Recovers Stolen Dirt Bike

On July 6th, Trooper Rider investigated the theft of a dirt bike in Mars Hill. A man was going to trade his dirt bike for a four-wheeler and met another man in Mars Hill. When they met, the other man took the dirt bike for a ride and never came back. Trooper Rider investigated, located the dirt bike in Limestone, and issued the man a criminal summons for theft.

Officers Lead Session in Presque Isle on Domestic Violence Reporting

On July 20th, Sgt. Clark of the Maine State Police and Sgt. Cummings of the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office conducted a domestic violence report writing class in collaboration with the Domestic Violence Task Force.

Driver Arrested in Caribou for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs

On July 21st, Trooper Levesque was driving on Route 1 in Caribou, when he came across a vehicle that was half in the roadway and half in the ditch. Trooper Levesque made contact with the male who appeared to be under the influence of something. Through Trooper Levesque’s investigation he was able to determine that the male was not fit to be driving. The male was taken to Caribou PD and was charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

Motorcyclist Throws Items from his Pockets During Police Pursuit in Caribou

On July 20th, Trooper Levesque and K9 Rocco were called out to assist Caribou PD with an article search. While an officer was attempting to stop a motorcycle, the operator began throwing items out of his pockets. The driver was arrested for drug charges and Caribou PD thought that the driver may have thrown more drugs or a firearm. Rocco did not locate any drugs or a firearm.

Intoxicated Man Removed from Island Falls Campground

On July 18th, Cpl. Kilcollins and Sgt. Fuller responded to Birch Point Campground in Island Falls for a disturbance. A male was upsetting multiple people at the camp site because of his bizarre behavior. The male was on pre-trial and was not supposed to be drinking. The male appeared to be intoxicated and possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was such a problem that the owner of the campground wanted him removed. The male was trespassed from the property and the information was passed along to his pre-trial case manager.

Mars Hill Man Charged with Assault in Road Rage Incident

On July 18th, The Houlton Regional Communications Center took a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 1A in Mars Hill involving two motorists. Trooper Roy investigated the complaint and determined that the assault stemmed from a road rage incident in which a male party was tailgating a female party and her husband. The female party and her husband pulled over to let the male pass, but he allegedly exited his vehicle and punched the side mirror on their vehicle. The male then allegedly grabbed the female party by the neck as she attempted to confront him. As a result of his investigation, Trooper Roy charged the 44-year-old Mars Hill man with Assault. He was also charged with Operating after Suspension, as his driver’s license was suspended at the time of this incident. He is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in October.

Washburn Man Charged With Criminal Trespass

On July 18th, Trooper Roy took a Trespass complaint at a residence in Blaine. A neighbor called to report a suspicious male on the property next door. The neighbor advised the RCC that it appeared the male was taking things as well. Trooper Roy and Trooper Curtin responded to the residence and located the male. After speaking with the homeowner, Trooper Roy learned the male had been evicted from the property and was not allowed to be there. Trooper Roy charged the 39-year-old Washburn man with Criminal Trespass and Violating Condition of Release. He is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in October.

Emissions Device Stolen from Automotive Yard in Westfield

On July 20th, Trooper Roy began investigating the theft of a catalytic convertor in Westfield. A local automotive shop called to report that the catalytic convertor was stolen from one of the vehicles in their yard. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Maine Man Denied Entry into Canada at Border Crossing in Houlton

On July 24th, Trooper Cotton responded to the Houlton Port of Entry for an individual who had attempted to enter Canada with a suspended driver’s license. The male operator had been denied entry to Canada and sent back to US Customs. Trooper Cotton charged the 23-year-old Poland man with Operating after Suspension and provided him a Houlton District Court date in October. He was also cited for an insurance violation.

Caribou Woman Charged with Criminal Threatening at Gathering at Scopan Lake

On July 24th, Trooper Roy charged a 20-year-old Caribou woman with Criminal Threatening after she allegedly threatened to physically harm another woman while at a bonfire over the weekend. Trooper Roy spoke with witnesses at the bonfire and confirmed the victim’s account of what happened. The woman is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in September.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

