Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – August 1 – 14

Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the first two weeks of August. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Driver Arrested in Mapleton For Illegally Attached Plates

On August 1st, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a vehicle with a broken windshield and no valid inspection certificate. Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation discovered the registration plates were illegally attached to the vehicle. The plates were seized, and the driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation. The vehicle was towed from the roadway and the man was given a ride by the wrecker service.

Mars Hill Man Charged with Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Trooper Roy began investigating a Sex Offender registration violation on July 12th. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that a registered Sex Offender in Mars Hill had not complied with the required verification paperwork since 2017. Trooper Roy located the male and warned him on two separate occasions that SBI had not received his paperwork and he would be charged if he did not coordinate with SBI to resolve the issue. On August 1st, after several weeks and warnings from Trooper Roy and an SBI employee, Trooper Roy charged the 32-year-old Mars Hill man with a Class B Felony for Failing to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry. The man had two prior convictions for the same offense. He is scheduled to appear in the Presque Isle District Court in October.

Driver Summonsed for Bail Violations Following Traffic Stop in Van Buren

On August 2nd, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver was on bail for unrelated charges. A bail check was conducted, and the man was found in violation due to liquor and drug paraphernalia. The man was issued a criminal summons, was not impaired, and was released.

Trooper Safely Disposes of Explosives in Ashland

On August 4th, Trooper Barnard received a call reference to some explosives. The Ashland Police Chief received a call from a resident reference to disposing of some blasting caps. Trooper Barnard responded to the individual’s residence and took possession of the blasting caps. Trooper Barnard took the blasting caps to a safe area and properly disposed of them.

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Crashing Vehicle in Masardis

On August 5th, Trooper Merchant responded to the report of a stolen vehicle from Daaquam Mill in Masardis. It was reported that a female had taken a vehicle from the mill and was now doing doughnuts in the parking lot. While Trooper Merchant was responding, the female crashed the truck into a ditch and was requesting an ambulance. The caller reported he thought the female was on meth. The female was transported to the Aroostook Medical Center. The female was medically cleared, and Trooper Merchant placed her under arrest. Trooper Merchant conducted a DRE evaluation on the female, and it appeared the female was impaired by drugs. Trooper Merchant charged the female with Unauthorized Use of Property, Criminal Mischief, Driving to Endanger, and Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. The female also had an active no bail warrant for her arrest. The female was transported to the Aroostook County Jail without incident.

Smyrna Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants after Trooper Pulls over ATV

On August 5th, Trooper Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Smyrna when he observed an unregistered ATV operating on the public way. Trooper Cotton conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male operator, who initially provided a false name. Trooper Cotton identified the male and learned his driver’s license was suspended, and he had four active arrest warrants. Additionally, the male had bail conditions that prohibited him from committing new criminal acts. Trooper Cotton charged the 41-year-old Smyrna man with Operating after Suspension and Violation of Condition of Release. He was transported to the Aroostook County jail and booked on the four outstanding arrest warrants.

Trooper Joins Littleton Community Event

On August 6th, Trooper Castonguay participated in Littleton Fun Days at the agricultural museum in Littleton. He showed his cruiser and some of his equipment to children and adults attending the event.

Driver Charged with OUI after Allegedly Blocking Road in Southern Aroostook Town

On August 7th, Trooper Martin and Lt. Johnson were on an escort detail in Merrill. They were moving an oversized building that took up the entire roadway. While on their route they came across a vehicle that was on the side of the road. Trooper Martin walked up to the vehicle because it was blocking the way. As Trooper Martin started speaking with the male, he could tell that he appeared to be impaired. Trooper Martin put the male through field sobriety and at the conclusion of the test advised the male he was too impaired to be driving. Trooper Martin placed the male under arrest. Deputy Stewart Kennedy transported the male to the Aroostook County Jail for an intoxilyzer test so Trooper Martin could continue the escort. The man was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Man Arrested at Houlton Border Crossing on Child Abuse Warrant

On August 9th, with the coordination of the Maine State Police Fugitive Task Force, Trooper Dave Alexander, Cpl. Quint met with authorities at the Houlton Port of Entry to bring a fugitive to jail. A Texas man had been in Canada and was turned over to the United States due to a fully extraditable warrant from Texas for Abuse of a Child. The man is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

UTV Driver Charged with OUI in Grand Isle

On August 12th, Trooper Desrosier was parked in Grand Isle and observed a side-by-side UTV driving in the middle of US Route 1 and it did not appear to be registered. When the operator saw Trooper Desrosier’s cruiser, he slowed and turned onto a side road. Trooper Desrosier followed the machine and initiated a traffic stop. After an investigation, the man was arrested for OUI and later posted bail.

Intoxicated Man Arrested in Patten After Allegedly Starting Fight with Homeowner

On August 12th, Trooper Castonguay responded to a traffic complaint in Patten resulting in an OUI arrest. The complainant stated a man in a sports car is spinning his tires and went off the road once already. The man got out and confronted the homeowner after the homeowner said he was calling the police. The driver started to fight with the homeowner and was held down until Trooper Castonguay arrived. Further investigation revealed the man was intoxicated and was arrested.

Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Saint John Plantation

On August 14th, Trooper Martin was investigating a burglary and was looking to speak with a male subject in reference to the burglary. Trooper Martin knew that the individual he was looking for had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Trooper Martin got to the male’s parents’ residence where he saw the male mowing the lawn. The male then saw Trooper Martin and started driving the lawn mower behind the house. Trooper Martin followed the male out back. The male was trying to get into the house when Trooper Martin advised him to stop because he needed to talk to him. The male complied with Trooper Martin’s order. The male advised he had nothing to do with the burglary and was placed under arrest on his warrant.

Driver in Fort Fairfield Crash Charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs

On August 14th, Trooper Merchant was asked to conduct a DRE evaluation on an individual for Fort Fairfield Police Department. Fort Fairfield Police Department had been called reference to a box truck that was in an accident. When Fort Fairfield Police arrived, the male driver appeared to be under the influence of something. The male was placed under arrest and taken in for an intoxilyzer test and Trooper Merchant conducted a DRE evaluation on the male. At the conclusion of Trooper Merchant’s evaluation, she found the male to be impaired by Narcotics. The male consented to a blood draw and was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Presque Isle Woman Charged with Felony Theft

Trooper Roy began investigating a theft complaint in Woodland on June 1st. The victim reported that he moved his camper and his personal belongings to a vacant lot in Woodland. He reported that someone went inside his camper and stole jewelry, clothing and other household items. The victim also reported he had tools stored under some trees near the camper and those were stolen as well. Through his investigation and interviews, Trooper Roy learned of a suspect and worked with the victim to gather evidence. On August 10th, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, a 33-year-old Presque Isle female. The warrant included two counts of felony theft, and one count of felony possession of stolen property.

Texas Man Cited for Allegedly Driving 91 MPH on Route 1 in Bridgewater

On August 13th, Trooper Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater on Saturday when he observed a vehicle traveling towards him at a high rate of speed. Trooper Roy activated his radar and determined the vehicle to be traveling 91 mph in the posted 55 mph speed zone. Trooper Roy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male operator. The male advised Trooper Roy he was running late for work. He was also unable to provide proof of insurance for his vehicle. Trooper Roy issued the 33-year-old Texas man a speeding citation for 25-29 mph over the limit, and a citation for failure to provide evidence of insurance.

State Police Investigate Theft of Gasoline in Van Buren

On August 13th, the Houlton RCC received a report of theft of gasoline in Van Buren. Trooper Curtin spoke with the homeowner who advised someone had siphoned gasoline out of a vehicle and multiple ATVs on his property. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Woman Charged in OUI crash in Woodland (Update from late July)

On July 28th, Trooper Martin responded to the report of a possible crash in Woodland. A male had called in reporting that he heard a loud bang outside his house. The male thought that a vehicle had gone off the road. Trooper Martin found a vehicle in the ditch and located a female that appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. Trooper Martin had EMS respond because the woman was complaining of a lot of pain. The female was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Trooper Martin, while speaking to the female could smell the odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her person. Trooper Martin also located numerous beer cans in the vehicle. Based on the evidence, Trooper Martin asked the female to consent to a blood draw. The female consented and the blood was drawn. The female was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

