Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (April 18 – May 1)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of April. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited.

Trooper Assists Elderly Woman in Ludlow

On April 25, an elderly Ludlow woman called to report she thought someone had vandalized the tires on her garden tractor utility trailer. Trooper Cotton responded to the scene and determined that the tires had lost air over the previous winter and once she had put some debris in the trailer, the bead on both tires had become unseated and began to roll off the rims. The elderly woman had no way of getting the tires fixed and needed her trailer for spring cleanup. With the woman’s permission, Trooper Cotton gathered some tools and was able to set the bead and inflate both trailer tires.

Man Arrested at Houlton Port of Entry

On April 25, Trooper Barnard responded to the Houlton Port of Entry after they called the Houlton RCC reporting they had a local man in custody with three active warrants. Trooper Barnard arrested the man and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail.

Distracted Driving Leads to Crash on Route 1 in Littleton

On April 25, Trooper Cotton and Trooper Barnard responded to a personal injury crash on Route 1 in Littleton. Trooper Cotton determined that a man driving a utility van had become distracted from his morning coffee and rear ended a sedan that was getting ready to make a left turn onto a side road. The operator of the sedan that was rear ended stated that he had some minor pain but refused to go to the hospital. The impact of the crash caused the operator of the sedan to lose one of his shoes and it broke the driver’s seat. Trooper Cotton issued the driver of the van a VSAC for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Theft of Firearm at Cross Lake

On April 26, Corporal Casavant began investigating the theft of a shotgun from a camp. The camp owner noticed the shotgun missing about a month ago and said he heard there were numerous camps broken into last fall. The case remains under investigation.

Trooper Issues Summons to Driver for Passing Stopped School Bus

On April 28, Trooper Roy investigated an incident in Saint Agatha of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus, with its lights flashing, more than once. The bus had video footage of the incident, which occurred on school grounds, and the principal was able to identify the passengers. The registered owner was located and stated she thought she could pass since the vehicle was not on the roadway. Trooper Roy educated the driver and issued a criminal summons for the violation.

Police Investigate Burglary in Allagash

On April 30, Trooper Mahon began investigating a burglary of a seasonal residence in Allagash. The incident was discovered by a caretaker and between he and the owner, they discovered a generator was missing. Troopers Martin and Mahon processed the scene and collected evidence. A suspect has been developed and the case remains under investigation.

Theft at Construction Site in Bancroft Township Under Investigation

On April 30, Trooper Saucier and Trooper Rider responded to a residence under construction in Bancroft when a neighbor reported there were multiple vehicles there stealing building materials. No one was at the property when Troopers arrived. Trooper Saucier is working with the owner and the case remains under investigation.

Westfield Landlords Receive Warning for Harassment

On May 1, Trooper Mahon and Trooper Martin dealt with a heated landlord and tenant issue in Westfield. The property owner went back after the initial advisement to handle it through the eviction process in court. This caused a second call from the tenant forcing Troopers to return. The male and female property owners were issued harassment and trespass warnings by Sgt. Haines.

Earlier Incidents…

Exhaust Reported Stolen Off Jeep in Southern Aroostook Town

On April 18, Trooper Sylvia began investigating the theft of exhaust parts in Hammond from a camp owner. The victim reportedly came to his seasonal camp and found the exhaust had been recently cut off his jeep. The case remains under investigation.

Traffic Stop in Woodland Leads to Drug Bust

On April 20, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Woodland. Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle defect. Trooper Rider observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle as he spoke with the driver. Trooper Rider conducted a roadside investigation and ultimately searched the vehicle locating suspected Methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. Trooper Rider placed the man under arrest for VCR, unlawful poss. Of scheduled W drug, poss. Of a firearm by a prohibited person along with other various charges. The man was able to place bail and was released.

Theft Reported in Patten

On April 20, Trooper Mahon began investigating a theft in the town of Patten. The caller reported he loaned his handgun to his granddaughter and she now can’t find it and thinks it may have been stolen. The case remains under investigation.

Driver Crashes Through Cemetery in Cross Lake

On April 21, at approximately 2141 hours, the Maine State Police received a report of a possible personal injury crash on Route 161 in Cross Lake. Trooper Nathan Desrosier responded to the scene to investigate the crash. Trooper Desrosier learned Tiffany Dodd, of Woodland, was traveling south bound in a 2016 Chevrolet pickup and observed a deer in the roadway. Dodd swerved to avoid striking the deer causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the roadway and into the ditch. The pickup continued into the Cross Lake Cemetery causing damage to several head stones. Both Dodd and her passenger were uninjured in the accident.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

The 10 Most Dangerous Places To Live in Maine Right Now Based on crime statistics and patters, here are the most dangerous cities in Maine for 2022