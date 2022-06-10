Maine State Parks Getting a $50 Million Investment

$50 Million Investment in Maine’s State Parks

The state of Maine is making a $50 million investment in state parks to enhance and improve safety measures.

Planned Improvements and Upgrades

Some of the improvements we’ll see as we visit are better “roadways and bridges, refurbishing playgrounds, redesigning park entrances, repairing bathrooms and showers, expanding wi-fi, renovating visitor centers, and restoring masonry on historic sites.” The upgrades are being done to help preserve our state parks and for better access, according to WGME.

Record Attendance at Parks

Maine has seen attendance at its 48 state parks skyrocket. In fact, records are being set. Last year, in 2021, more than 3.3 million visitors enjoyed Maine’s state parks.

Investing in Infrastructure

Amanda Beal, the conservatory and forestry commissioner at the Department of Agriculture, said, "There hasn't been a lot of investment in the state park infrastructure in quite some time. In fact, it's been 15 years and it was several million dollars. We know this is going to put a huge dent in the kinds of projects we really need to do for state parks.”

Funding

The funding comes from the Governor’s Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

For more information about Maine’s state parks, go to the homepage of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. They have details about their role in maintenance and preservation. Also, there’s important links to some of the highlights and features of our parks and where and how to use passes.

