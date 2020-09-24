Maine Schools to Get Another $165M in Coronavirus Relief
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor says school systems will receive another $164 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with health and safety protocols.
Gov. Janet Mills says the money will be distributed to school systems using a weighted formula developed by the Maine Department of Education and school superintendents.
The funds are in addition to $165 million provided earlier this year.
The first round of funding was heavily used for facility and technology upgrades needed to safely return to school.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app