Maine Schools to Get Another $165M in Coronavirus Relief

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor says school systems will receive another $164 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with health and safety protocols.

Gov. Janet Mills says the money will be distributed to school systems using a weighted formula developed by the Maine Department of Education and school superintendents.

The funds are in addition to $165 million provided earlier this year.

The first round of funding was heavily used for facility and technology upgrades needed to safely return to school.