Maine Bars and Restaurants Pay Tribute to 13 Service Members Who Died in Kabul Bombing
Last Thursday, August 26th, 13 United States service members were killed outside of the airport in Kabul by bombers. Dozens of Afghans were killed as well.
With many across the country feeling frustration about recent events in the middle east, this massive loss weighed all the more heavily. Restaurants across the country started paying tribute in a unique way.
It has been a long-standing tradition to raise a toast to those we've lost. To raise a glass to their memory. It's also not uncommon on days like Memorial Day for a restaurant to set an empty table in honor of those no longer with us.
All weekend long restaurants and bars and patrons shared photos of 13 beers to represent the 13 US service members lost just days ago. Take a look at some of the tributes that popped up across Maine.
The Blind Pig Tavern, Gardiner
Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub, Cornish
Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Company, Lyman
Boothbay Craft Brewery, Boothbay
Brady's Restaurant, Boothbay Harbor
High Tide, Brewer
Bath Ale Works, Wiscasset
The Penalty Box, Damariscotta
The Galley Restaurant & Pub, Naples
Benjamin's Pub, Bangor
Cooks Landing, Edgecomb
The Cubbyhole Sports Pub, Wiscasset
BONUS: Corey E. Garver American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 Maine
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee