Maine Principals Pass the Reclassification for 2023-25 Cycle

Members of the Maine Principals’ Association approved the entire classification proposal as presented for the 2023-25 seasons. Here's what was approved.

Northern Maine Cross Country

Northern Maine Cross Country

Cross Country Southern Maine

Cross Country Southern Maine

Baseball North

Baseball North

Baseball South

Baseball South

Softball North

Softball North

South Softball

South Softball

Girls Basketball North

Girls Basketball North

Girls Basketball South

Girls Basketball South

Boy's Basketball North

Boy's Basketball North

Boys Basketball South

Boys Basketball South

Soccer Northern

Soccer Northern

Soccer Southern

Soccer Southern

Volleyball

Volleyball

Golf

Golf

Field Hockey North

Field Hockey North

Field Hockey South

Field Hockey South

Cheerleading

Cheerleading

Football Northern Maine

Football Northern Maine

Southern Maine Football

Southern Maine Football

Team Tennis North

Team Tennis North

Team Tennis South

Team Tennis South

Boys Lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse

Girls Lacrosse

Girls Lacrosse

Cheering

Cheering

Swimming

Swimming

