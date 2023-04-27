Maine Principals Pass the Reclassification for 2023-25 Cycle

Maine Principals Pass the Reclassification for 2023-25 Cycle

Members of the Maine Principals’ Association approved the entire classification proposal as presented for the 2023-25 seasons. Here's what was approved.

Northern Maine Cross Country

Maine Principal's Association April 27, 2023
Cross Country Southern Maine

Maine Principal's Association
Baseball North

Baseball North Maine Principal's Association
Baseball South

Baseball South Maine Principal's Association
Softball North

Softball North Maine Principal's Association
South Softball

 

South Softball Maine Principal's Association
Girls Basketball North

Girls Basketball North Maine Principal's Association
Girls Basketball South

Girls Basketball South Maine Principal's Association
Boy's Basketball North 

Boys Basketball North Maine Principal's Association
Boys Basketball South

 

Boys Basketball South Maine Principal's Association
Soccer Northern

Soccer Northern Maine Maine Principal's Association
Soccer Southern 

Soccer Southern Maine Maine Principal's Association
Volleyball

Volleyball Maine Principal's Association
Golf

Maine Maine Principal's Association
Field Hockey North

Field Hockey Northern Maine Maine Principal's Association
Field Hockey South

Field Hockey Southern Maine Maine Principal's Association
Cheerleading

Maine Principal's Association
Football Northern Maine

Northern Maine Football Maine Principal's Association
Southern Maine Football

Southern Maine Football Maine Principal's Association
Team Tennis North

Team Tennis North Maine Principal's Association
Team Tennis South

Southern Maine Team Tennis Maine Principal's Association
Boys Lacrosse

Boy's Lacrosse Maine Principal's Association
Girls Lacrosse

Girl's Lacrosse Maine Principal's Association
Cheering

Cheering Maine Principal's Association
Swimming

Swimming Maine Principal's Association
Golf

Golf Maine Principal's Association
